Gujarat BJP team fails to find shortcomings in Kejriwal model of governance

Sisodia says party leaders from Gujarat completed city tour but couldn’t find substandard school or mohalla clinic.

Published: 01st July 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party leaders’ wait for the BJP delegation went in vain, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday claimed that the BJP delegation failed to find shortcomings in the ‘Kejriwal model of governance’ despite covering the length and breadth of the city for two days. 

Sisodia confronted the BJP which flew in its leaders in the name of a delegation to inflict damage to the goodwill earned by the Kejriwal government. However, every weapon in their arsenal proved to be a catastrophic failure, Sisodia said. 

According to Sisodia, the BJP  group had a clear agenda to malign the Kejriwal government. “The BJP had recently flown a group of its leaders from Gujarat to Delhi. These leaders were given a one-of-a-kind task by the BJP top-brass. They were asked to go around Delhi and unnecessarily fabricate shortfalls in the government schools and hospitals of Delhi and pinpoint them to the media.

They were sent with a clear agenda to malign the Kejriwal government because it has created a sense of fear in the BJP bastion of Gujarat. To be honest, I was happy to see the delegation visit Delhi as it would create a sense of cooperative governance and they could learn something from us, at least in principle. We were gearing up to welcome them,” Sisodia said.

As he continued his tirade, Sisodia said that the BJP group led by local party MPs covered the length and breadth of Delhi, but failed find even a substandard school or mohalla clinic. “The delegation stayed in Delhi for two days and toured the entire state with the local BJP MPs as their escorts. The MPs covered the length and breadth of Delhi in its sweltering heat, they went to every mohalla they could but failed to find even a substandard or below-average school or mohalla clinic.” 

