IIT Delhi to curate robotics curriculum for schools of excellence 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As a pathway to enabling students to pursue higher education and diverse careers, the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) has brought in experts from IIT Delhi to design the robotics and automation curriculum for the city government’s Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE).

Through this curriculum, students will be trained in different aspects of robotics and automation which will in the field, they said. “It is important that schools now start offering courses beyond the regular subjects. The future will appreciate individuals with adept skill set in areas of new generation technologies like robotics, automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence, which is going to be the norm of functioning for every industry in the near future,” Himanshu Gupta, director of education, said.

“With this in mind, the SoSE has put IIT Delhi’s Technology Innovation Hub and I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC) in charge of designing the syllabus, which will be more progressive and industry-relevant in terms of robotics and automation including but not limited to mechanics, electronics, programming, IoT etc.

Gupta explained that the IHFC will collaborate with industry partners and players to create an industry-relevant curriculum that will render SoSE students employable in aspirational job roles after four years of specialised study in the domain of robotics and automation.

IHFC will support by lending the expertise of industry partners, academia partners and the alumni in designing experiential learning opportunities for students such as internship, apprenticeship, guest lectures, masterclasses, visits and projects, which will contribute to hands-on learning.

To add sophistication to syllabus

