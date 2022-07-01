STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
L-G Saxena calls for mobile forensic labs in all 15 police districts in Delhi

The L-G was accompanied by the Chief Secretary and other senior officers of the departments concerned. 

Image used for representational purposes only(Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Lt-Governor V K Saxena has directed the Forensic Science Laboratory to ensure that all the 15 police districts in the capital had mobile forensic labs so that collection and analysis of samples can be expedited.

Saxena, who visited FSL-Rohini on June 29 and reviewed the functioning and progress of works undertaken there, took note of the pendency of over 20,000 cases and stressed on finding ways to reduce it. During the visit, he emphasised the technological, physical and infrastructural upgradation of the lab. 

Appreciating the fact that FSL had over a period of time emerged as a body commanding wide respect in the field of forensic investigation, the L-G yet again expressed concern at a large number of cases pending disposal and the inordinate delays in the institution’s expansion and up-gradation efforts. He directed FSL to submit a monthly report on the progress being made towards the disposal of pending cases and bringing out the incremental achievements therein.

Along with touring the instrumentation centres, the Ballistic, Chemical Toxicology, Biology, Animal DNA, Fingerprint and Cyber Forensic labs, the L-G also looked into the record-keeping practices, the FSL mobile mabs, and the excavation work being done to enlarge an existing facility on site. Saxena said that PWD was given the go-ahead to abbreviate the current schedule in order to finish the forthcoming building by March 2023.

While going around the entire complex, the L-G also pointed towards the general neglect and advised officers concerned to ensure top class upkeep and maintenance.

