Delhi government departments and agencies adopts e-office mode 

Last month, the Delhi government had instructed all its departments and agencies to set up the infrastructure for e-office and switch over to it by June 30.

Computer, Mouse, Online

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the chief secretary setting June 30 as the deadline for adoption of e-office by various departments and agencies of the Delhi government, movement of files in online mode has increased, officials said on Friday.

Last month, the Delhi government had instructed all its departments and agencies to set up the infrastructure for e-office and switch over to it by June 30. “The e-office mode of documentation and including filings like notes was adopted earlier by various departments. After the fresh instructions of the chief secretary, more departments have started using it and volume of files being processed online has increased,” said a senior government officer.

Preparing for the initiative, the IT department had issued a circular, saying the departments were needed to set up a central record unit, equipped with high-speed scanners, computers and internet connectivity, for scanning records to upload on e-office.

“With increased focus, in coming days, e-office will be more widely in use at the government level, saving time and manpower involved in sending of files from one department to other and intra-departmental movement among officers concerned,” the officer stated. E-office is a paperless mode of official documentation and procedures related to various functions of the government.

