Delhi govt goes digital, releases online form to get feedback from shopkeepers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government will soon come out with an online form seeking suggestions from shopkeepers of the five markets that will be redeveloped, officials said on Friday. Earlier, the government had announced that it will redevelop the Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar markets to make them “world class”.

The move was in accordance with the announcement in the AAP government’s Rozgar Budget 2022-23 which aims to create more job avenues with an investment of Rs 100 crore in the re-development project.

On Thursday, a meeting of project’s expert committee and business leaders of five markets was held at Civil Lines.

Brijesh Goyal, a member of the committee and chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), said the development works in the market were discussed during the meeting. “There is a lot of curiosity among the traders of the five markets as to when the work will start in the markets,” he said. The traders said there should be a main entry gate in the market on which the history of the market should be written.