In pipeline: Rs 1.8K crore sewer line project for 39 ‘illegal’ colonies in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Friday decided to allocate Rs 1,367.5 crore for recycling and reusing water and up-gradation of six Sewer Treatment Plants (STPs) across Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a connecting pipeline will be laid to carry water from Okhla STP to the Yamuna.

Sewer lines will be laid in four villages, including 39 unauthorised colonies of Delhi and three lakh people will be benefitted. Also, lakes will be developed near Okhla STP to recharge the groundwater. The total cost of the whole project worth Rs 1,855 crore was approved in the board meeting held today.

The Kejriwal government has decided to lay a sewer line of 26.5 km in 6 unauthorised colonies of Bijaswan along with a village of the area. This will benefit the population of about 50,000. At the same time, 1.5 MGD volume of water would be treated through this.

Apart from this, 82.79 km of sewer line network will be laid in Najafgarh. Under this, about 1.65 lakh population of one village, including 21 unauthorised colonies, will be benefited. The Delhi Jal Board will be able to treat 4.75 MGD water through this.

A sewer line of 17.25 km will be laid in Shikarpur. It will benefit 20,000 people. Apart from this, a 35 km sewer line will be laid in 12 unauthorised colonies of Deoli and Sangam Vihar and a 24 km sewer line in Burari.

Sisodia said that after laying the sewer line, about 3 lakh residents of the area would be benefited. Presently all sewage generated in these areas is discharged into local ponds, septic tanks, and storm water drains. The discharge of the drain goes indirectly into the Yamuna. After laying sewer lines in about 13 unauthorised colonies and 4 villages, only clean water will reach the Yamuna.