STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

In pipeline: Rs 1.8K crore sewer line project for 39 ‘illegal’ colonies in Delhi

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Friday decided to allocate Rs 1,367.5 crore for recycling and reusing water and up-gradation of six Sewer Treatment Plants (STPs) across Delhi.

Published: 02nd July 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Friday decided to allocate Rs 1,367.5 crore for recycling and reusing water and up-gradation of six Sewer Treatment Plants (STPs) across Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a connecting pipeline will be laid to carry water from Okhla STP to the Yamuna.

Sewer lines will be laid in four villages, including 39 unauthorised colonies of Delhi and three lakh people will be benefitted. Also, lakes will be developed near Okhla STP to recharge the groundwater. The total cost of the whole project worth Rs 1,855 crore was approved in the board meeting held today.

The Kejriwal government has decided to lay a sewer line of 26.5 km in 6 unauthorised colonies of Bijaswan along with a village of the area. This will benefit the population of about 50,000. At the same time, 1.5 MGD volume of water would be treated through this.

 Apart from this, 82.79 km of sewer line network will be laid in Najafgarh. Under this, about 1.65 lakh population of one village, including 21 unauthorised colonies, will be benefited. The Delhi Jal Board will be able to treat 4.75 MGD water through this. 

A sewer line of 17.25 km will be laid in Shikarpur. It will benefit 20,000 people. Apart from this, a 35 km sewer line will be laid in 12 unauthorised colonies of Deoli and Sangam Vihar and a 24 km sewer line in Burari. 

Sisodia said that after laying the sewer line, about 3 lakh residents of the area would be benefited. Presently all sewage generated in these areas is discharged into local ponds, septic tanks, and storm water drains. The discharge of the drain goes indirectly into the Yamuna. After laying sewer lines in about 13 unauthorised colonies and 4 villages, only clean water will reach the Yamuna.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Jal Board Sewer treatment plant Manish Sisodia
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp