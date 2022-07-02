NCRTC signs pact with Deutsche Bank for operation, maintenance of RRTS corridor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Friday signed an agreement with Deutsche Bank (DB) India for operation and maintenance of the 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, an official statement said.

DB India will operate and maintain the country’s first RRTS corridor for a period of 12 years, the statement said. DB India is a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn AG, National Railway Company of Germany with its headquarters in Berlin, the statement said.

Between Delhi and Meerut, the NCRTC is establishing India’s first RRTS, which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system. Speaking on the occasion, NCRTC MD Vinay Kumar Singh said RRTS is a capital-intensive project, where long-term sustainability is paramount without compromising the safety and comfort of commuters.