STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

NCRTC signs pact with Deutsche Bank for operation, maintenance of RRTS corridor

DB India will operate and maintain the country’s first RRTS corridor for a period of 12 years, the statement said.

Published: 02nd July 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi traffic

Representational image of Delhi roads. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Friday signed an agreement with Deutsche Bank (DB) India for operation and maintenance of the 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, an official statement said.

DB India will operate and maintain the country’s first RRTS corridor for a period of 12 years, the statement said. DB India is a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn AG, National Railway Company of Germany with its headquarters in Berlin, the statement said.

Between Delhi and Meerut, the NCRTC is establishing India’s first RRTS, which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system. Speaking on the occasion, NCRTC MD Vinay Kumar Singh said RRTS is a capital-intensive project, where long-term sustainability is paramount without compromising the safety and comfort of commuters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Capital Region Transport Corporation Deutsche Bank Regional Rapid Transit System
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp