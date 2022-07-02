STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over 150 staffers laid off from Delhi's super speciality hospital as Covid beds lie vacant

“About 500-600 staff — sanitation workers, security personnel and nursing orderlies — were hired via an outsourcing agency for Covid duty during 2020-21.

Published: 02nd July 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A total 150 outsourced staff hired for Covid-19 duty during 2020-21 at a Delhi government-run super speciality hospital were on Friday “sacked” by authorities due to administrative reasons, officials said.

Currently all beds reserved for Covid patients are “lying vacant” at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in east Delhi as Covid-19 patients have not been coming for admission for the last few months, which is one of the factors behind the decision, a senior official said.

“About 500-600 staff — sanitation workers, security personnel and nursing orderlies — were hired via an outsourcing agency for Covid duty during 2020-21. As no Covid patients are getting admitted, so we have surplus of staff, and hence 150 were sacked after much consideration,” an official said.

 A group of sacked outsourced staff also sat on the floor of the hospital’s lobby to protest the decision. Sources claimed that another factor behind their sacking was “below satisfactory performance”.

 “However, these staff are all trained, and if tomorrow Covid cases rise again, we may rehire from among these people, accordingly,” the senior official said. RGSSH has 650 beds and it has been one of the main dedicated Covid facilities in Delhi since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Covid Laid off
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp