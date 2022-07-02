STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revisiting abodes of silver-screen magic in Delhi

Afew decades ago at a time when multiplexes hadn’t quite changed the way we watch films — single-screen cinemas used to be the go-to places.

Golcha Cinema in Daryaganj

By Anjani Chadha
An understanding of the history of these places can help us unravel our past. In an attempt to help the locals know more about these old structures that were once an abode for a generation of film enthusiasts, Srajit M Kumar is conducting a walk showcasing four cinema halls of Old Delhi this Sunday.

Insight into history
Hailing from Lucknow, Kumar he recently completed his post-graduation in History from Delhi University grew up going around Lal Bagh and other such prominent places with his father. “Whenever we could go there, he would show me the cinema halls and tell me about the films ‘This is where we watched a certain film’.” This made the 22-year-old feel that similar stories exist in Delhi, particularly Old Delhi, too.

Attendees at the last walk organised
by Kumar in February this year

“We mostly talk about the cinemas in Connaught Place but there has not been much exploration of the cinemas of Old Delhi.” Curious to explore this lesser-known aspect of the city, Kumar first started researching for this walk in 2019, when he was still pursuing his graduation. “I was just a student and this seemed very interesting. As I went deeper into the history, I came across more stories that were waiting to be told… taking people around them and showing them old buildings is the best way to know this city,” shares the South Delhi resident.

This walk will take the attendees through four cinemas “in increasing stages of decay”. The trail will commence at Ritz Cinema situated in Kashmere Gate that was established in 1926 and continues to be the hub for cinemagoers. Golcha Cinema—it shut six years ago—in Daryaganj will be the next stop for attendees, following which they will see Jagat Cinema, a grand single-screen cinema that now lies ignored. The walk will conclude at Cinema Excelsior in Lal Kuan that has been closed for many years, and is now desolate. 

Old stories and memories
Giving us an insight into the process of research, Kumar cites Ziya us Salam’s book  Delhi: 4 Shows — Talkies of Yesteryear along with various firsthand interviews with people from the area. Many encounters with the locals here have helped him curate the walk. “This one time, during a walk, I was explaining to people about Cinema Excelsior. There was this person, a very old man, who was listening to me talking and he chimed in “Iss Cinema me maine ‘Barsaat’ 25 baar dekhi thi (I watched the film Barsaat 25 times in this cinema hall)”, he recalls.  

While Kumar has already conducted the walk twice, this is the first time he is conducting it independently under the banner of his own organisation, ‘NaqshaBadhh’ (Map Bound). “This time, the walk has many young people joining in. Cinema as a topic interests young people,” he concludes.

CHECK  IT OUT
WHAT: The Cinemas of Old Delhi
WHEN: July 3, 2022; 7:30am
PRICE: Rs 350+

