STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

MCD takes action against firms for flouting mosquito breeding norm

During the campaign, the MCD took stringent action against construction sites that were seen flouting the rules by giving away breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Published: 04th July 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

MCD officials clean stagnant water  to prevent mosquito breeding. (Photo | Express)

MCD officials clean stagnant water  to prevent mosquito breeding. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue, the MCD organised a massive anti-larval campaign against mosquito breeding at construction sites on Sunday. 

During the campaign, the MCD took stringent action against construction sites that were seen flouting the rules by giving away breeding ground for mosquitoes. The officials sent notices to such sites demanding steep fines for increasing mosquitoes breeding and for failing to take the necessary precautions to avoid the spread.

“PNSC, a construction company, situated near IIT Delhi was served with a fine of `1 lakh. The MCD took action against the company as there was an increase in mosquitoes breeding found at it’s site and no action was taken regarding it’s destruction,” an MCD official said.

Other than this, MCD imposed fines on several construction companies – SAM build well carrying out construction at Karkardooma with a sum of Rs 50,000, Abhilasha enterprises carrying out construction at LBS hospital Khichdipur was Rs 10,000, among others. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malaria Dengue MCD Mosquito
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp