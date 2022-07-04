MCD takes action against firms for flouting mosquito breeding norm

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue, the MCD organised a massive anti-larval campaign against mosquito breeding at construction sites on Sunday.

During the campaign, the MCD took stringent action against construction sites that were seen flouting the rules by giving away breeding ground for mosquitoes. The officials sent notices to such sites demanding steep fines for increasing mosquitoes breeding and for failing to take the necessary precautions to avoid the spread.

“PNSC, a construction company, situated near IIT Delhi was served with a fine of `1 lakh. The MCD took action against the company as there was an increase in mosquitoes breeding found at it’s site and no action was taken regarding it’s destruction,” an MCD official said.

Other than this, MCD imposed fines on several construction companies – SAM build well carrying out construction at Karkardooma with a sum of Rs 50,000, Abhilasha enterprises carrying out construction at LBS hospital Khichdipur was Rs 10,000, among others.