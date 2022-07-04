Monsoon session of Delhi Assembly to commence on Monday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The two-day Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly will commence on Monday, in which the AAP government will table a bill to increase the salaries of MLAs, an assembly bulletin said. The AAP government is also likely to bring a resolution against Centre’s Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, sources said.

According to the bulletin, the session will commence on July 4 at 11 am. In view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the MLAs will require to wear face mask compulsorily. “They will also compulsorily carry final certificate for Covid-19 vaccination or a negative report of the coronavirus test issued not earlier than 48 hours prior to the commencement of the session on July 4,” the bulletin said.

According to the list of business of the monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly, Minister of Law, Justice and Legal Affairs of the AAP government Kailash Gahlot will table the bill for hike in the salary of ministers, MLAs, speaker and deputy speaker, leader of opposition and the chief whip.

In Delhi, a Member of a Legislative Assembly (MLA) presently gets a sum of Rs 54,000 per month as salary and allowances, which is likely to become Rs 90,000 after the hike.