Seniority honoured: Dr Subrata Sinha appointed as new Dean at AIIMS

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has appointed Dr Subrata Sinha as the new Dean (Academics) with effect from July 1. The former Dean (Academics), Dr Neena Khanna retired on June 30.

Dr Subrata Sinha

“With approval of President, AIIMS New Delhi, Dr Subrata Sinha Professor and Head, Department of Biochemistry, Laboratory Medicine and Dean (Research) is appointed as Dean (Academic) against a non-substantive post of Dean (Academic) with effect from July 1 in addition to his own existing duties and responsibilities, till further orders,” read the letter issued by the administration of the institute.

Dr Sinha is the senior-most doctor of AIIMS. The appointment came after the faculty wrote a letter to the Director requesting him to take into account seniority while making decisions regarding appointment to the post of Dean (Academics) and other senior positions.

President of the association Dr Achal Kumar Shrivastava and general secretary Dr Harshal Ramesh Salve submitted the letter which read, “The faculty members deserve utmost dignity and respect. We believe that seniority in respect to positions such as of the Dean should be maintained and not be overlooked. We request you to consider seniority while making appointments for such senior positions.”

This newspaper earlier published a story regarding the Director not giving names of the senior most doctors for the post of Dean (Academics) and instead taking Dr Rama Chowdhary’s name, who was not the senior most candidate.

It added that the unbiased decision of the administration will further motivate staff to work harder. “We believe that the prevailing rules and norms envisaged in the Constitution of the institute will be followed in appointing a person for such a position,” the letter said.