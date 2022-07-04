Ukraine-returned MBBS students seek seats in Indian medical colleges

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indo-Ukrainian Student Front, a student’s body representing Indian students pursuing MBBS in Ukraine, have written a letter to the National Medical Commission (NMC) to accommodate them in medical colleges in India considering the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the students, the commission has assured them that the matter is under consideration and soon a decision regarding the same will be uploaded on the NMC website. The students have been requested to wait for the final decision till July 8.

A group of 250 students who came back from Ukraine amidst the ongoing war visited the council and submitted a letter demanding transcripts which are compulsory for any international transfer of students.

The union also asked the commission to validate their online classes and requested to issue guidelines for them.

There has been no clarity from the commission and their respective universities for the students who have come back from war-torn Ukraine who continue to take online classes with alternate being provided.

According to Kuldeep Singh, a student of an MBBS college in Ukraine, getting documents and transcripts from their universities for students who are allowed to transfer out is a challenge.

“We are waiting for the submission of final guidelines by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in the Supreme Court before taking a decision on what to do,” he added. In April, the Supreme Court directed the commission that the final year students should be allowed to sit for the screening test, if cleared, then could complete their two-year internship in India on provisional registration, before getting the permanent license to practice medicine in the country.