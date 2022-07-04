STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ukraine-returned MBBS students seek seats in Indian medical colleges

According to the students, the commission has assured them that the matter is under consideration and soon a decision regarding the same will be uploaded on the NMC website.

Published: 04th July 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indo-Ukrainian Student Front, a student’s body representing Indian students pursuing MBBS in Ukraine, have written a letter to the National Medical Commission (NMC) to accommodate them in medical colleges in India considering the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to the students, the commission has assured them that the matter is under consideration and soon a decision regarding the same will be uploaded on the NMC website. The students have been requested to wait for the final decision till July 8.

A group of 250 students who came back from Ukraine amidst the ongoing war visited the council and submitted a letter demanding transcripts which are compulsory for any international transfer of students.
The union also asked the commission to validate their online classes and requested to issue guidelines for them. 

There has been no clarity from the commission and their respective universities for the students who have come back from war-torn Ukraine who continue to take online classes with alternate being provided. 
According to Kuldeep Singh, a student of an MBBS college in Ukraine, getting documents and transcripts from their universities for students who are allowed to transfer out is a challenge.

“We are waiting for the submission of final guidelines by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in the Supreme Court before taking a decision on what to do,” he added. In April, the Supreme Court directed the commission that the final year students should be allowed to sit for the screening test, if cleared, then could complete their two-year internship in India on provisional registration, before getting the permanent license to practice medicine in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine Russia War MBBS National Medical Commission
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp