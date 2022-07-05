STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Fire Service authorities find ‘flaws’ in fire safety system at Vikas Minar building

"Fire safety inspection was conducted by a team of DFS on June 23 in response to a requisition by the DDA dated May 17.

Published: 05th July 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Firefighters; Delhi Fire Service

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Fire Service (DFS) authorities have pointed to several “shortcomings” in the fire safety management system, including fire detectors found non-functional on some floors, during the inspection of DDA’s 23-storey Vikas Minar building in the heart of the capital.

The observations, which also include the staircase and lift lobby area, found encroached by dumping of furniture and almirah, were made by DFS authorities after a recent fire safety inspection of the towering landmark located in ITO.

“Fire safety inspection was conducted by a team of DFS on June 23 in response to a requisition by the DDA dated May 17. Vikas Minar was constructed in 1972. Many changes in advance fire technologies, byelaws, etc have occurred in the course of time. Observation raised by the DFS will be acted upon on priority and the DFS will be called again for re-inspection,” a senior DDA official said.

The shortcomings have been pointed out in a letter written recently by DFS authorities to the DDA after the inspection. A copy of the letter was shared by an activist on Twitter, who raised the concern. 

Delhi Fire Service Fire safety Vikas Minar
