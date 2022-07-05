Delhi Sports University extends application deadline for sports school admission

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To accommodate more budding sports talents from all over the country, the government’s Delhi Sports University has extended the application deadline for its Delhi Sports School. Students willing to take admission in the school can now send in their applications till July 12, 2022.

Through the new initiative, the government aims to nurture sports talent from an early age and prepare them for international events by providing world-class facilities and training. Speaking about the school, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said,

“We want to accommodate more younger sports talent in our Delhi Sports School. For this, not only we have extended the deadline for application but have also relaxed the age criteria by six months. This will give an opportunity to young sportspersons to prepare themselves for a bright future in the field of sports.”

Students can apply via link http://dsu.ac.in/registration. Also, now the cut-off date for age calculation has been increased from 31.03.2022 to 30.09.2022. Once the registration closes, a prescreened list of students will be prepared based on merit. These students will then be invited to the talent scouting camps where they will undergo various tests. After clearing them, the shortlisted students will be invited to Delhi.