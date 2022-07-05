STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government playing with future of six lakh students, says Delhi Deputy CM 

Sisodia said this in the Delhi Assembly while replying to the discussion over the frequent transfers of senior officers of the technical education department. 

Published: 05th July 2022

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is playing with the future of six lakh students by repeatedly transferring senior officers of higher and technical education departments of government, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

Sisodia said this in the Delhi Assembly while replying to the discussion over the frequent transfers of senior officers of the technical education department. The issue was raised by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj who said that nine principal secretaries and seven directors have been changed in the Department of Training and Technical Education at quick succession in the recent past.

Sisodia accused Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of using the services department to stall works of the Kejriwal government. The opposition BJP defended the newly appointed LG, saying he was working as administrator and guardian of Delhi and the AAP was accusing him of “abuse of power” out of “narrow-minded” view.

The Centre is playing with the future of six lakh students of Delhi by repeatedly transferring senior officers after “unconstitutionally snatching away” the Services department from the Kejriwal government, Sisodia said. “The directors and secretaries of higher and technical education departments have been transferred within two-three months,” said the minister. 

