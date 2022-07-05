STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government to train eco-club members to spread awareness about ban on single-use plastic items

Plastic

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To spread awareness about the recently implemented ban on single-use plastic (SUP) items, the government will impart training to the members of various eco-clubs in the city. 

This training programme, to be conducted on July 19, is being conducted in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). There are around 2,000 eco-clubs in Delhi.

The members of the eco clubs will further help create awareness across the capital about the impact of SUP on the environment and its available alternatives, an official said.

The government will conduct a training session for its enforcement teams so that there is no confusion while implementing the ban, said officials. 

