Delhi High Court’s no to BJP neta’s plea for liquor ban

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to prohibit or control intoxicating drinks and drugs in the national capital and also to publish health warnings on liquor bottles similar to cigarette packets.

The petition was moved by BJP leader and Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, where he contended that the Delhi government has been granting licences to open liquor shops not only in residential areas and main markets but also near hospitals, schools, and temples under the garb of providing easy access to liquor shops.

After his submissions, a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad granted the liberty for Upadhyay to withdraw the plea and file a detailed fresh petition comprising details of such liquor shops violating Delhi Excise Act, 2019.

But now the state is planning to open three liquor shops in every ward, which is not only arbitrary and irrational but also offends rule of law and the right to health guaranteed under Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The plea said to advertise ‘Health and Environment Hazard’ of intoxicating drinks through electronic, print, and social media in order to secure citizen’s right to know, right to information and right to health. It further alleged that rather than taking steps to prohibit/control the production, distribution, and consumption, the state has made Delhi as Liquor Capital of India’.