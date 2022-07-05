L-G Saxena, police chief Rakesh Asthana inaugurate 75 ‘Integrated Facilitation Booths’ in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and police chief Rakesh Asthana on Monday inaugurated 75 ‘Integrated Facilitation Booths’ and announced the installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras, officials said.

The inauguration took place as the Delhi Police held its first Commissionerate Day ceremonial parade at the New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp Ground, with Saxena taking the salute and inspecting the parade as chief guest, they said.

This also marks 75 years of services rendered by the Delhi Police, concurring with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the officials said. Applauding the sacrifices made by the family members of Delhi Police personnel, Saxena said, “This force works not only for Delhi, but its services are spread all over the nation as the centre of power and economy is positioned here.”

“Delhi Police has taken several revolutionary steps by integrating its working with technology for delivering better and faster services,” Saxena said.