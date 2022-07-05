Water demand unsustainable, shortage severe: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday invited suggestions from the public to make the national capital self-sufficient in meeting drinking water demand. The LG said Delhi’s water demands are unsustainable and there is a shortage of around 280 million gallons a day (MGD) of drinking water in the city.

“Instead of blaming others, let us together make the capital self-sufficient by conserving water and augmenting our groundwater. Your suggestions & participation only will help us achieve this,” the

L-G tweeted.

The capital depends on neighbouring states for raw water: It gets 675 MGD of water from Haryana through two canals -- Carrier-Lined Channel (368 MGD) and Delhi Sub-Branch (177) -- and the Yamuna (65 MGD). Besides, 253 MGD of water is received from Uttar Pradesh through the Upper Ganga Canal, and the rest is drawn from Ranney wells and tube wells installed in the city. The Delhi Jal Board supplies 990 MGD of water to the city.