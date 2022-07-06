Demolition: AAP asks BJP to ‘leave temples alone’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Legislative Assembly passed a censure motion against a letter by BJP-ruled Central Government letter to the city government seeking permission to demolish 53 temples in Delhi on Tuesday. AAP MLA and Chief Whip Dilip Pandey slammed the BJP for writing such a letter and said that this demand exposes the hypocrisy of the saffron party.

He said, “This is what happens when those in power believe that they can do whatever they want. There are Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, Durga Mata, Sai Baba temples among others. Of late, the BJP says that one can be a ‘true Hindu’ only if they are part of the BJP. But then they write a letter seeking permission to break down temples.”

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Atishi said, “The only reason for such a demolition drive was that the BJP was going to lose power in MCD, it was their last effort to mint money. This house vehemently condemns the BJP and urges BJP to spare our faith and temples alone and not subject it to their lust.”

Pandey said that the BJP had destroyed a large number of temples in Varanasi and Ayodhya under the garb of development. He added that nearly 475 temples — some which were nearly 250 years old — were destroyed in these two cities, both of which are important pilgrimage sites in the country.

“In the spiritual capital of the world, Benaras, they recently destroyed over 296 such structures, including temples that were over 250-years-old, to construct a shopping complex. They destroy religious temples and call themselves Hindus. In Ayodhya, 176 temples, including those belonging to Lord Shiva were destroyed under the garb of development.” Delhi BJP had earlier said that the matter would be referred to the religious affairs committee.