Indian playback singer Harshdeep Kaur: The magic of golden memories

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Indian playback singer Harshdeep Kaur—she started learning music when she was five years old—grew up giving auditions and going for recording sessions in various parts of Delhi. She vividly recounts making it a point to participate in every music competition that would happen on Sundays. “Those competitions gave me a lot of exposure and improved my confidence,” says Harshdeep, who made her musical debut in Bollywood when she was in Class 11—she lend her voice to the song Sajna Main Haari in director Anubhav Sinha’s Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai (2003).

While the 35 year old moved to Mumbai with her family in 2004, her relationship with Delhi remains special. “Delhi is my birthplace. It is also my father’s birthplace. I have spent my entire childhood here; completed my schooling here, which had a lot of impact on my life,” she shares. In this edition of ‘City on My Mind’, the singer reminisces about her time in the Capital.

Where it all began

It was Harshdeep’s father, Savinder Singh, who first identified her musical talent and helped her hone the skill over the years. He would accompany her to auditions and recording sessions when she was young. “Delhi has designated places for music groups. It is a very happening city,” says Harshdeep, who was a disciple of Indian classical musician Tejpal Singh—part of the musical duo, Singh Bandhus—and learnt Western classical music and piano at the Delhi School of Music. “Delhi School of Music was in Chanakyapuri. That was a different culture altogether. It did not feel like Delhi as one would mostly find Western musicians there,” elaborates Harshdeep, further adding that Delhi is a melting pot of multiple cultures.

Harshdeep attributes her impressive command of Hindi and Urdu—evident in her tracks—to her school education. “Hindi pronunciation may seem like a basic thing but it is because I studied in New Era School, that I had a good grasp of pronunciation and grammar. People keep saying ‘Are you from Delhi? Aapki Hindi bahut acchi hai’ [Your Hindi is impeccable].”

A city with a friendly vibe

“‘Dilli Dilwalon ki’ is a phrase that is true,” Harshdeep chuckles mid-conversation. The singer recalls how, on moving to Mumbai, she missed the “friendliness and family-like culture” she experienced in the Capital. “In Delhi, even neighbours treat you like family. You know everyone in your mohalla [area]. That was missing initially when we moved to Mumbai.” Even though it has been over 15 years since Harshdeep has been in Mumbai, the memories of Delhi are fresh in her mind—Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Connaught Place, and the langar she would relish here as a child; the recurrent visits with her father to the All India Radio office, Parliament Street; and more.

Delhi’s street food remains the highlight of Harshdeep’s time spent here. “Delhi set very high standards in terms of food (laughs)”. Among the several dishes and eateries that are special to her, the aloo tikkis at Sindhi Tikki Corner in Karol Bagh as a child is still a favourite. Talking about her recent trip to Delhi, the singer concludes, “I was in the city with my husband and son. The taste [of aloo tikkis] is exactly the same. It took me back to my childhood.”

QUICK FOUR

Favourite places to hang out: Chanakyapuri

Favourite street food: Aloo tikki at Sindhi Tikki Corner, Karol Bagh

Favourite monument: Lotus Temple

Your take on Delhi: The people in Delhi, like they say ‘Yaaro ke yaar hotey hai’ [are extremely friendly]