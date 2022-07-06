Northeast Delhi riots: Court allows Safoora Zargar to visit Kashmir for Eid

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court has allowed Jamia Millia Islamia scholar and activist Safoora Zargar, an accused in the alleged larger conspiracy case behind the northeast Delhi riots, to visit her hometown in Kashmir's Kishtwar for Eid-ul-Adha.

Granting permission to leave the capital city where she is currently staying, Additional Sessions Judge Naveen Gupta directed the applicant to furnish the itinerary of her visit to the investigating officer through official email.

Zargar's counsel submitted that she was granted regular bail on June 23, 2020, by the Delhi High Court and one of the conditions of the bail was that permission from the concerned Court is required if the applicant wants to leave the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The applicant is presently residing at her matrimonial home in Delhi, her counsel said. The festival of Eid-ul-Adha is to be observed on July 10 and the entire family and in-laws of the applicant would be in their hometown Kishtwar for the festival. "Since the hometown of the applicant/accused and her husband is in Kishtwar, the festival of Eid-ul-Adha will have to be performed there only," he submitted.

It is further submitted that the applicant has been complying with all other conditions of bail as ordered by the High Court.

The applicant has attended all previous hearings in this case and undertakes to attend all future hearings whether physical or virtual as and when notified.

The applicant is not a "flight risk" and is ready to abide by any condition imposed by this court, it said further.

The court, in its order passed on Monday, also directed Zargar to share her location through Google maps to enable the Investigating Officer to verify her location. Allowing her visit from July 7 to July 31, the judge directed the applicant to join the further proceedings on August 1.