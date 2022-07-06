STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Northeast Delhi riots: Court allows Safoora Zargar to visit Kashmir for Eid

One of the conditions of activist Safoora Zargar's bail was that permission from the concerned Court is required if the applicant wants to leave the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Published: 06th July 2022 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Jamia student Safoora Zargar was arrested in connection with the protests in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad in Feb. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court has allowed Jamia Millia Islamia scholar and activist Safoora Zargar, an accused in the alleged larger conspiracy case behind the northeast Delhi riots, to visit her hometown in Kashmir's Kishtwar for Eid-ul-Adha.

Granting permission to leave the capital city where she is currently staying, Additional Sessions Judge Naveen Gupta directed the applicant to furnish the itinerary of her visit to the investigating officer through official email.

Zargar's counsel submitted that she was granted regular bail on June 23, 2020, by the Delhi High Court and one of the conditions of the bail was that permission from the concerned Court is required if the applicant wants to leave the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The applicant is presently residing at her matrimonial home in Delhi, her counsel said. The festival of Eid-ul-Adha is to be observed on July 10 and the entire family and in-laws of the applicant would be in their hometown Kishtwar for the festival. "Since the hometown of the applicant/accused and her husband is in Kishtwar, the festival of Eid-ul-Adha will have to be performed there only," he submitted.

It is further submitted that the applicant has been complying with all other conditions of bail as ordered by the High Court.

The applicant has attended all previous hearings in this case and undertakes to attend all future hearings whether physical or virtual as and when notified.

The applicant is not a "flight risk" and is ready to abide by any condition imposed by this court, it said further.

The court, in its order passed on Monday, also directed Zargar to share her location through Google maps to enable the Investigating Officer to verify her location. Allowing her visit from July 7 to July 31, the judge directed the applicant to join the further proceedings on August 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Safoora Zargar northeast Delhi riots Jamia Millia Islamia
India Matters
Uddhav Thackeray. (File | PTI)
Uddhav may face fresh mutiny, this time from Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs
Culture Minister Saji Cherian (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian quits over anti-Constitution remarks
Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
IAF receives 7.5 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme; highest in any recruitment cycle
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp