Delhi government schools to have CCTV cameras

Government schools in the national capital will soon have CCTV cameras installed, and the live feed of classrooms will be shared with parents.

Published: 07th July 2022 08:04 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Government schools in the national capital will soon have CCTV cameras installed, and the live feed of classrooms will be shared with parents. The AAP government had in 2019 announced that all government schools will be covered by CCTV cameras.

“The PWD is executing the project of construction of classrooms and schools and there is a plan of installing CCTVs in classrooms. There is also a plan to share the feed with the parents. This is all education department’s brainchild we are merely executing it,” PTI reported citing a source. It added that the move is aimed at ensuring safety of students and transparency in teaching system. The education department’s plan says sharing feed with parents will let them know what their kid is studying.”

Officials said parents will be able to access live video footage through individual password-secured login credentials given to them. For the software to transmit the data, details of the students and parents will be collected from all schools, and fed by PWD in the system. However, parents will first have to give their consent to avail the facility. 

