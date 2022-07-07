STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure smooth supply of sanitary napkins at government schools: Delhi HC

The government informed the court that an e-tender has been floated for the supply of sanitary napkins to its government schools and government-aided schools and it is at an advanced stage.

Published: 07th July 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court on Wednesday directed the city government to ensure that there is an uninterrupted supply of sanitary napkins to girl students in government-aided schools under its Kishori Scheme. A bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad disposed of public interest litigation filed by an NGO raising concern in respect of halting the scheme.

The government informed the court that an e-tender has been floated for the supply of sanitary napkins to its government schools and government-aided schools and it is at an advanced stage. Through standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi, the government submitted that in compliance with the court’s earlier order, all concerned heads of schools, the Deputy Director of Education, and other officers have been sensitised to the matter and given sufficient funds to procure sanitary napkins from Government e-Marketplace for distribution to each girl student enrolled in class VI to XII from July 2022, positively.

The bench said as an interim arrangement has been made, while no further orders are called for in the petition. “The government shall also in future ensure an uninterrupted supply of sanitary napkins to girl students under the Kishori Scheme,” it said.

Social Jurist, the NGO, had said that since January 2021, the Directorate of Education was not providing sanitary napkins under the Kishori Scheme to girl students in Delhi government schools – due to which they are facing the problem.

