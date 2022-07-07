STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena launches ‘smart model schools’ pilot project 

Under the project, 25 MCD schools will be given physical and technological infrastructure uplift by August 15.

Published: 07th July 2022 08:40 AM

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena during the launch of the project at MCPS School in Pitampura on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena during the launch of the project at MCPS School in Pitampura on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a step to enhance the education system, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena launched a pilot project of “smart model schools” run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday. 

The project started with repair and painting works being done at MCPS School in C block, Pitampura. Under the project, 25 MCD schools will be given physical and technological infrastructure uplift by August 15.

The L-G added that 400 additional schools would be entirely renovated and outfitted with cutting-edge technology by Republic Day, next year. On the occasion, the L-G instructed the officials to start construction and repair work in school in CP Block, Pitampura. He directed them to install smart furniture, technology-enabled blackboards, interactive panels and other teaching aids in the school by July 25.

Upon the LG’s direction, MCD schools have been allocated Rs 14.85 crores for minor repair, painting, and white-wash and Rs 4.41 crores have been allocated to the Engineering Department to repair 29 worst affected buildings. The schools being overhauled and developed will also include efforts to involve NGOs and Corporate Houses under their CSR funds in a participatory manner. 

Along with this, these schools will have uniform colours, design patterns and inculcate smart teaching methodologies and pedagogy to make learning more interesting for students. On June 18, Saxena had visited an MCD school in H-Block, Ashok Vihar and announced that 25 MCD schools would be identified at the earliest for re-hauling on a pilot basis.

