Out of darkness: ASI lights up protected heritage sites in Delhi

NEW DELHI: After a pause during the Covid pandemic, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has started illuminating protected heritage sites in Delhi. However, this time, it has turned its focus to ‘small’ and lesser-known monuments. On Tuesday, the ASI completed the installation of the illuminant at four structures Barakhamba Pavillion, Sakri Gumti, Chhoti Gumti and Dadi-Poti tomb in the Green Park area of south Delhi near Hauz Khas.

Illumination of two more significant monuments Giyasuddin’s Tomb and Adilabad Fort in Tughlakabad is also being done, said ASI officials. In 2018-19, it adorned world heritage sites Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, and Qutub Minar — with state-of-the-art architectural lights.

Old and non-functional illuminations at other historical buildings including Purana Quila, Safdarjungs’ Tomb, and Tughalakabad were also replaced. The development prompted the ASI to keep these lit-up sites open for visitors till late evening.

“The monuments which wore a deserted look after sunset will now be visible for the public. Lighting will also help us in protecting the monuments from ruffians who would enter the premises in the dark. We have received a good response from the residents living in the vicinity of these four structures. Earlier, visitors were not allowed after late evening. Any decision will be taken by the higher authority after deliberation,” the ASI official said.

Dadi-Poti ka Gumbad is sometimes referred to as the Bibi-Baandi ka Gumbad. The sites comprising of two unknown tombs were reportedly built during different time periods. The structure with the smaller dome probably belongs to the Tughlaq period (1321–1414) and the larger building dates to the Lodi era (1451–1526).

Barakhamba, believed to be a tomb, Sakri Gumti (small domed structure) and Chhoti Gumti (Small domed structure), which also contains an unknown grave, are also Lodi period buildings.