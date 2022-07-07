STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
School students get business lessons at boot camp organised by DSEU Innovation and Incubation Centre

The Business Blaster expo was a large-scale entrepreneurship competition where 126 teams participated.

School students

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will onboard and handhold student teams of the government schools that were part of the top 126 teams of the Business Blaster program. The Business Blaster expo was a large-scale entrepreneurship competition where 126 teams participated.

DSEU Innovation and Incubation Centre for Entrepreneurship (DIICE) has been formed to encourage, support and guide young entrepreneurs to nurture their ideas into successful business ventures. The team is headed by Ambika Bisla, a finance professional with more than 20 years of experience. 

DIICE organised a 2-day boot camp at the Dwarka campus for its Business Blaster Incubates as part of its training and development plan. Over 60 students of Class XII participated in the event. The camp held series of learning oriented workshops cum sessions to help students learn basic concepts of marketing, finance, product development and company formation. 

The workshops were conducted by entrepreneurs and working professionals such as Rohit Chawla, Founder and CEO of Bare Anatomy, Syed Saood Ahmed, Founder Mass Climb, Bharti Singhla, Environmental Entrepreneur, Founder & COO Chakr Innovation, among others. Eight MBA graduates from top management schools in India interning with DIICE took part and assisted the students to refine their operations and strategies.

Business lowdown
