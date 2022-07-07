Tech-savvy commuter: Passion XTec, perfect combination of style, safety, connectivity, and comfort

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Hero MotoCorp is working aggressively to revitalise its product portfolio. The latest to get a big update is the Passion. Now offered as the Passion XTec, the new bike is touted to be the perfect combination of style, safety, connectivity, and comfort. The design has been tweaked slightly, however, this popular commuter is immediately recognisable thanks to its now iconic lines.

The motorcycle is packed with features such as the First-in-Segment Projector LED Headlamp, Full-Digital Instrument Cluster with Bluetooth Connectivity, SMS and Call Alerts, Real-Time Mileage Indicator, Low-Fuel Indicator, Side-Stand Engine Cut-Off and Service Reminder. The rider can easily access vehicle and connectivity functions as the system is simple and intuitive to use.

Powering the new Passion XTec is a 110cc BS-VI compliant engine producing a remarkable power output of 9 BHP @ 7500 rpm and torque on demand of 9.79NM @ 5000 rpm. This power output is ideal for city commutes as it promises a peppy delivery and a quick 0-60km/h time, while keeping fuel efficiency in check. Speaking of which, the bike comes with the patented i3S technology for better fuel efficiency.

Ensuring utmost safety for both rider and pillion, Passion XTec has a side-stand visual indication and a ‘Side-stand Engine cut-off’. Additionally, the motorcycle also comes with an option of disc brake and a Combi Braking System (CBS) for better handling.

Rs 74,590 (drum variant) and Rs 78,990 (disc variant)