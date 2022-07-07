Three months on, lane enforcement drive sees violations aplenty

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the past three months of its existence, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under its bus lane enforcement drive has issued challans to a whopping 44,594 vehicles. As of July 4, the DTC shared that 44,594 challans were issued, including 1,591 challans to bus drivers for lane violations and 43,003 challans to private vehicle owners for parking in bus lanes. Meanwhile, 526 vehicles were towed away for improper parking in bus lanes.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot carried out an inspection of bus lanes and Bus Queue Shelters (BQS) at the ITO-Kashmere Gate stretch covering Delhi Gate, Daryaganj, Jama Masjid and Lala Ram Charan Agarwal Chowk on Wednesday. Senior officials including officers from the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC), Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) accompanied the minister.

All major BQS’ in the ITO-Kashmere Gate route were covered in the inspection. He directed DTIDC officials to ensure the regular maintenance and repair of all bus queue shelters across different parts of Delhi for maximum passenger convenience and asked them to make sure adequate space for bus passage near the bus stop.

This may need the bus stops to be placed nearer to the road. DTIDC builds, manages and maintains all major BQS in Delhi except the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas. The transport minister also interacted with the passengers and listened to their feedback, needs and grievances.

VIOLATORS PENALISED

44,594 challans issued to violators under bus lane enforcement norms till July 4

Challans

1,591 issued to bus drivers for lane violation

43,003 to private vehicle owners for parking in bus lanes

526 vehicles towed away for improper parking in bus lanes