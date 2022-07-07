STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Three months on, lane enforcement drive sees violations aplenty

In the past three months of its existence, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under its bus lane enforcement drive has issued challans to a whopping 44,594 vehicles.

Published: 07th July 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot carried out an inspection of bus lanes and Bus Queue Shelters (BQS) at the ITO-Kashmere Gate stretch. (Photo| Express)

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot carried out an inspection of bus lanes and Bus Queue Shelters (BQS) at the ITO-Kashmere Gate stretch. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the past three months of its existence, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under its bus lane enforcement drive has issued challans to a whopping 44,594 vehicles. As of July 4, the DTC shared that 44,594 challans were issued, including 1,591 challans to bus drivers for lane violations and 43,003 challans to private vehicle owners for parking in bus lanes. Meanwhile, 526 vehicles were towed away for improper parking in bus lanes.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot carried out an inspection of bus lanes and Bus Queue Shelters (BQS) at the ITO-Kashmere Gate stretch covering Delhi Gate, Daryaganj, Jama Masjid and Lala Ram Charan Agarwal Chowk on Wednesday. Senior officials including officers from the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC), Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) accompanied the minister.

All major BQS’ in the ITO-Kashmere Gate route were covered in the inspection. He directed DTIDC officials to ensure the regular maintenance and repair of all bus queue shelters across different parts of Delhi for maximum passenger convenience and asked them to make sure adequate space for bus passage near the bus stop.

This may need the bus stops to be placed nearer to the road. DTIDC builds, manages and maintains all major BQS in Delhi except the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas. The transport minister also interacted with the passengers and listened to their feedback, needs and grievances.

VIOLATORS PENALISED

44,594 challans issued to violators under bus lane enforcement norms till July 4

Challans

1,591 issued to bus drivers for lane violation

43,003 to private vehicle owners for parking in bus lanes

526 vehicles towed away for improper parking in bus lanes

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Transport Corporation DTC Kailash Gahlot
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp