Varsities need to think beyond basics: Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To match the pace of rapidly growing technology-efficient nations we will have to think ahead of the present times and the way to this goes through our universities, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday at the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence at Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT).

Sisodia also said that universities need to move away from conventional ideas and think out of the box for the progress of the country to gain momentum. “For making our way to international rankings teachers and students need to change their habits and mindsets. They need to think out of the box. Universities and students need to move away from such conventional ideas now, only then will we be able to take our country on the path of progress,” he said.

“To match the pace of rapidly growing technology efficient nations, we will have to think ahead of the present times. If universities will think ahead of time, then the nation will definitely be ahead of time,” he added. He added said if one wants to strengthen the roots of our country then we should strengthen the school education. The Center of excellence in AI at NSUT is envisaged to offer multi-dimensional avenues for the university and enhance its capability for advanced research in the field of technology.