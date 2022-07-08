CUET a week away, government schools start a third shift to offer coaching classes

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Heard of ‘third shift schools’? No? Government schools part of Delhi have ushered in special CUET coaching which commences after normal classes, get over. While the government is still in process of conceiving the concept, some schools are already running these special coaching shifts which ensued after class XII students faced difficulties in preparing for the Central University Entrance Test (CUET) and other examinations.

Class XII students work on cracking CUET while awaiting their board results. One of the government schools in Shahdara has set such an example, trying to help out students to get admission in any of the central universities. Rakesh Semalty, one of the teachers of the Government Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS) shared it on social media pages about this special coaching shift.

Rakesh Sematly in his tweet stated, “Teachers’ task doesn’t end with exams because life offers continuous examinations!” However, Rakesh Semalty could not be contacted. Sources from the state education authorities said that some schools are running these special coaching shifts such that the government school children can also claim a seat in any of the central universities on the basis of their own merit unlike in the previous years when only a handful of government school students scoring above 95% above could get a seat in the DU, Jamia or JNU.

The CUET will begin next week. As per the CUET Undergraduate dates 2022, the entrance test has been scheduled to be conducted on July 15, July 16, July 19, July 20, August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8, and August 10. CUET UG, as a first, will be held for admission to central universities for the academic session 2022-23.

The CUET UG 2022 examination will be conducted in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India.

The administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), however, is yet to issue the CUET 2022 UG admit card. The NTA might first update the students with CUET UG exam city intimation slips ahead of issuing the admit cards.

NTA CUET UG exam city intimation slips will enable an applicant to plan their travel towards the exam city. As soon as the CUET UG admit card is issued, applicants will be able to download the admit cards from the official websites -- cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.