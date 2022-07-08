STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology-Delhi approved TA at higher rates: CAG

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), has been paying transport allowance (TA) to its employees living in the campus at rates prescribed for government employees.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The IIIT-Delhi approved a grant of travel allowance at double the existing rates to employees staying off campus in 2013 in contravention of government orders, resulting in extra payment of Rs 1.03 crore, said a CAG report tabled in the assembly.

However, the board of governors of IIIT-D in August 2013 approved a grant of TA at double the existing rates to employees staying outside the campus for which the approval of the Delhi government’s finance department was not taken, the report tabled in the House on Tuesday said.

“As a result, 92 employees of IIIT-D who live outside the campus had been paid TA at double the rates with effect from August 2013, resulting in irregular expenditure of `103.45 lakh on extra transport allowance till May 2019 which was in contravention of the government orders dated July 18, 2011,” it read. In its responses on the alleged irregularity, the IIIT-Delhi in April 2018 and July 2019 said it is a completely autonomous institution and that its board is empowered by its Act to independently determine the terms and conditions of different cadres of employees. “The reply of IIIT-D is not acceptable as all autonomous bodies/grantee institutions were to observe all the economy instructions issued by GNCTD,” it said.

