Genesis Global School hosts 35th All India IPSC Boys Swimming Championship

Published: 09th July 2022 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Genesis Global School (GGS) successfully hosted the 35th All India IPSC Boys Swimming Championship 2022 held from July 5-7 under the categories U-14, U-17 and U-19. The competition saw over 17 participant schools, including The Doon School, Dehradun, Welham’s Boys, Dehradun, Mayo College, Ajmer, DPS R K Puram; DPS Mathura Road, Modern School, Barakhamba Road among others.  

Over 150 swimmers participated in the three-day championship. “Due to uncertainties in the recent past, we were very apprehensive to host the event this year, but we are glad to see the overwhelming turnout of participants from various schools. Whether you win medals or not, you must consider yourselves winners, as you have made the effort to participate, building sound and healthy bodies along the way,” said Madhur Gupta, Principal CBSE at Genesis Global School.

Addressing the closing ceremony, V K Datta, director (sports) IPSC stressed on the fact that sports play an integral role in the overall development and is an essential ingredient for the personality development of every student. “We are delighted to conduct this event as it has provided a platform to students to showcase their talent and further excel in the field of swimming. I am thankful to all the schools for their active participation. And, we wish to continue providing such platforms to students in future as well,” he said.

Also speaking on the occasion, Gautam Rai, head of sports, GGS said that the 35th All India IPSC Boys Swimming Championship 2022 witnessed some extraordinary and prolific swimmers who showcased their skills and sportsmanship brilliantly. Swimming is a sport that requires a lot more dedication, practice and patience compared to other sports.

