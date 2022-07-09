STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over 1100 hectare land acquired in Noida to set up logistic, transport hubs

“The work on an industrial township in Noida is going on a fast mode and land has been allotted to six companies,” the minister informed the panel.

Published: 09th July 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta

Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As much as 1,143 hectares of land has been acquired in Noida and Greater Noida near Delhi to set up multi-modal logistic and transport hubs, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ has informed a central panel on industrial corridor.

Acquisition of another 205 hectares of land would be completed next month, the minister said during the first meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority for the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme in Delhi. 

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, among other senior officials.

Representing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the meeting, Gupta, who is the Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister, said areas of Agra-Prayagraj-Noida in the state are included under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor among the country’s 11 industrial corridors, according to an official statement.
“The work on an industrial township in Noida is going on a fast mode and land has been allotted to six companies,” the minister informed the panel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nand Gopal Gupta Noida
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp