Over 1100 hectare land acquired in Noida to set up logistic, transport hubs

NEW DELHI: As much as 1,143 hectares of land has been acquired in Noida and Greater Noida near Delhi to set up multi-modal logistic and transport hubs, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ has informed a central panel on industrial corridor.

Acquisition of another 205 hectares of land would be completed next month, the minister said during the first meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority for the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme in Delhi.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, among other senior officials.

Representing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the meeting, Gupta, who is the Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister, said areas of Agra-Prayagraj-Noida in the state are included under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor among the country’s 11 industrial corridors, according to an official statement.

“The work on an industrial township in Noida is going on a fast mode and land has been allotted to six companies,” the minister informed the panel.