YouTuber Flying Beast arrested after fans flock to Noida metro station to celebrate his birthday

Taneja had booked a metro coach to celebrate his birthday. The YouTuber's wife Ritu Rathee Taneja had allegedly invited followers to his birthday celebrations.

Published: 10th July 2022

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast'

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast'. (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

GAUTAM BUDDHA NAGAR: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' was arrested after his followers gathered at Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line in Noida here on Saturday to celebrate his birthday.

Taneja had booked a metro coach to celebrate his birthday. The YouTuber's wife Ritu Rathee Taneja had allegedly invited followers to his birthday celebrations. Following this, thousands of people flocked to the Sector 51 metro station to meet the YouTuber. Noida Sector 49 Police rushed to the spot and handled the situation.

He was booked for allegedly violating section 144 of the CrPC which is in force in Noida and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). Hours after his arrest, Gaurav Taneja was trending on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Taneja's wife Ritu Rathee Taneja, who has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, told her fans that she will meet them at about meeting at 1.30 pm for a birthday celebration.

An earlier Instagram story on Ritu's account also said: "We will be restricted by maximum capacity of a Metro given by NMRC! Lekin sabse mileage zaroor!." However, hours later, another post on the Instagram story informed that celebrations were being cancelled "due to some personal issues".

Gaurav Taneja is currently one of the most popular YouTubers in the country with millions of subscribers across his three YouTube channels-- 'Flying Beast', 'Fit Muscle TV' and 'Rasbhari Ke Papa' where he makes fitness-related videos as well as his daily life vlogs and live streams.

A Civil Engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, Taneja is currently pursuing Law at the Faculty of Law, Delhi University.

