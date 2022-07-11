Delhi: More questions than answers arise on plastic ban 

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

In the busy markets of Chandni Chowk, textile vendors keep pushing sarees and lehengas to customers. As the buyers enter the cramped streets for shopping, the mannequins clad in vibrant sarees and lehengas pose an attractive sight. The only thing that perhaps mars the beauty of the street is polyethene bags swimming in the rainwater collected in potholes. If you look around the street, the one thing that is the most striking is the sight of clothes packed in poly bags.

Thirty-nine-year-old Bunty, who runs a small saree shop at Chandni Chowk is clueless about the recent ban on single-use plastics by the Central government. He said, “If we have to replace polyethenes, then what should be the alternative?” Looking up at the overcast sky, he asked, “Will paper bags be more effective in this weather for carrying products?”

For Bunty, there are more questions than answers on the blanket ban on the use of single-use plastic (SUPs).

‘We’re traders, not criminals’

The Central government banned 19 single-use plastic products from the beginning of July, but the implementation is still lenient in many states of the country including the national capital, New Delhi. If implemented effectively, the change will lead to the elimination of significant volumes of plastic in a nation that currently produces about 5.5 million tonnes of SUPs annually. While the intention of the action is applauded, experts have expressed concerns about its feasibility and the potential economic effects it may have on particular sections of the population.

The ‘Rui’ (cotton) mandi in Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, is a hub of polyethene merchants. In this market, all types of polyethene are readily available, providing employment to more than a thousand people directly or indirectly. After the ban, the traders are in bewilderment as they still hold a large amount of polyethene stock, for which they have already paid the GST. Ironically, they cannot throw this plastic as waste because it will also result in fines.

Paramjeet Singh Pamma, chairman of the Federation of Sadar Bazar, who has been working in the market for decades, said this government’s decision has made shopkeepers across the country criminals in a single night. “There are several products that need to be packed in these polyethylenes, otherwise they lose their properties. If clothes are not wrapped in polyethene, they will become dirty soon. If artificial jewellery is kept in open then it would lose its shine. And what about medical products?,” asked Pamma.

He added that the shopkeepers have urged the Central government to allow them to sell the leftover stock and take stringent action against the factories instead of traders and customers. “If we are not getting the products from the factories then from where are we getting these SUPs supplies?” Pamma asked. The new regulations prohibit the manufacture, importing, storing, distribution and use of 21 single-use plastic products. However, commodities like soft drink bottles, heavy-duty plastic totes and multi-layered plastic packaged goods are exempted from the list. The ban came into effect right away in

accordance with a government notification.

Employment blues

As per the Annual Report, 2019-20 on Implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, by the Central Pollution Control Board, the estimated plastic waste generation during the year 2019-20 was approximately 34,69,780 tonnes per annum (TPA). Maharashtra contributed 13 per cent to this plastic wastage. While in the national capital, the plastic waste generation was approximately 2,30,525 TPA during 2019- 20. The report also highlighted that there are 840 producers and plastic/multilayer manufacturing/recycling units in Delhi. Most plastic units are located in Naraina or Okhla industrial areas.

The ban has also raised questions on the survival of hundreds of such units of Narela. Ashish Garg, president of Narela Industrial Association said most of the plastic units are dysfunctional now as they are waiting for the next government order, “There are high chances that soon the government will ban plastics more than 120 microns. Factory owners are now waiting for this next decision,” said Ashish.

He also pointed out that this time the ban is nationwide, hence factory owners cannot transport their materials to other states of the country. In contrast to Pamma’s views, Garg said that the government should ban plastic use on the ground level first instead of fining factory owners. “If factory owners are getting orders from the markets then how could they stop producing plastic products?” he asked.

As per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC), the single-use plastic manufacturing industry employs close to 2,00,000 people directly and another 4,50,000 indirectly. After the ban, the livelihoods of these people are in peril. Meanwhile, the industrial association president also pinpointed the imminent risk of loss of employment. “There is a cycle of employment that is related to plastic manufacturing units. There are transporters, who transport the goods from one location to another. There are carriers who carry materials in the factory and there are also workers who are directly involved in plastic manufacturing,” explained Garg. He added that after this ban all people are jobless. In his rough estimate, there are more than 500 plastic manufacturing factories in Delhi, each of which employs nearly 25-30 people.

Additionally, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has also sent a communiqué to the MOEF&CC seeking to extend the deadline of the ban. The CAIT also highlighted the issue of crisis in the industry. As per CAIT, it should not be forgotten that over a longer period of time, single-use plastics have grown into a considerably larger sector, employing thousands of people nationwide and generating more than `60,000 crores in revenue annually. Banks and financial institutions have a significant stake in the single-use plastics sector, and a complete prohibition without the provision of a fair substitute will severely damage India’s working retail commerce sector, the CAIT maintained.

Government has a view

In September 2021, the MOEF&CC already prohibited polythene bags smaller than 75 microns; the previous maximum was 50 microns. Beginning in December, polythene bags thinner than 120 microns are also likely to be prohibited. According to ministry officials, the prohibition is being implemented gradually to give producers time to switch to thicker, easier-to-recycle polythene bags. For bags that are 50 and 75 microns, manufacturers can utilise the same machine; however, for bags that are 120 microns, the equipment will need to be modified.

The Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, also completely prohibit the use of sachets to store, package, or sell gutkha, tobacco, and pan masala. Bhupender Yadav, the Union Environment Minister, stated during a press conference that control rooms would be formed to monitor and guarantee the execution of the ban at both the federal and state levels.

“Directions have been issued at the national, state, and local levels to reduce the supply of designated items. For instance, none of the major petrochemical companies provides plastic raw materials to the businesses producing the single-use plastics that are prohibited, the minister was informed. The Environment Protection Act of, 1986, provides for punishments under which those convicted in violation of the ban may face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both.

State pollution control boards may also ask violators to pay environmental damage compensation. Municipal rules against plastic litter also exist, along with their respective penal codes. A platform for SUP Compliance Monitoring has also been developed. However, according to ministry experts, widespread lobbying and awareness are critical.

During his 2019 Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi also raised the issue from the podium and asked the nation, “Can we free India from single-use plastics?”

‘Extend the scope of ban’

Plastic ban in India will slowly have to cover more and more non-recyclable single-use plastic products, as per Chitra Mukherjee, a consultant on waste and sustainable livelihood. She proposes:

The plastic industry needs to push to invest in R&D for sustainable alternatives

Industry players should not be allowed to bulldoze the government and delay the intricacies of the ban

Need awareness and enforcement; affordable and eco-friendly alternatives to make SUPs ban effective

Bane for MSMEs

The major brunt of the current ban may be borne by MSMEs, and as per Chitra, “they will need hand-holding by the government to come up with possible solutions for sustainable alternatives”

On multi-layered plastics

Multi-layered plastics, excluded from the Centre’s ban, are another problem with the policy. Ensuring producer and manufacturer responsibility still remains on paper even after 6 years of implementation of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016

In other countries

As of July 2019, 68 nations had varying levels of enforcement for the plastic ban

Canada just announced a ban on single-use plastic beginning in December 2022. The country has also declared that it will stop exporting such plastic by 2025, and the sale will be prohibited beginning in 2023

New Zealand outlawed plastic bags in 2019, Bangladesh has prohibited thin plastics since 2002

Plastic bag use was outlawed in China in 2020, with a gradual implementation

In 2021, the EU outlawed single-use plastics

While nationwide implementation of an existing ban on plastics is nowhere in sight, a fresh ban on 19 more single-use plastics has put traders and manufacturers in a fix. Amit Pandey reports from the ground at the capital’s plastics units and markets dealing with polyethene.