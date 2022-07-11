No pollution papers? Delhi transport department to send notices and challans of Rs 10,000

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The transport department is likely to start sending notices to vehicle owners who do not have valid Pollution under Control (PUC) certificates and follow it up with challans of Rs 10,000 if the certificates are not obtained, officials said on Sunday.

The department will also intensify its drive to ensure that vehicles without PUC certificates do not ply the city roads, they said. “The department is working on a system to send notices to vehicle owners at their homes after the expiry of the PUC certificate. If they do not obtain a valid certificate, challans of a fine of Rs 10,000 will also reach them at their home,” said a senior official.

According to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every motor vehicle is required to carry a valid PUC certificate after the expiry of the period of one year from the date of its first registration. However, the validity of four-wheeled BS-IV compliant vehicles is one year and for other vehicles, it is three months.

PUC certification has been made real-time and integrated with the vehicle registration database. This has improved the credibility of PUC certification by reducing human intervention and helps in identifying polluting vehicles in the city, officials said.

