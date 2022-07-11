STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

No pollution papers? Delhi transport department to send notices and challans of Rs 10,000

The department will also intensify its drive to ensure that vehicles without PUC certificates do not ply on the city roads, they said.

Published: 11th July 2022 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The transport department is likely to start sending notices to vehicle owners who do not have valid Pollution under Control (PUC) certificates and follow it up with challans of Rs 10,000 if the certificates are not obtained, officials said on Sunday.

The department will also intensify its drive to ensure that vehicles without PUC certificates do not ply the city roads, they said. “The department is working on a system to send notices to vehicle owners at their homes after the expiry of the PUC certificate. If they do not obtain a valid certificate, challans of a fine of Rs 10,000 will also reach them at their home,” said a senior official. 

According to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every motor vehicle is required to carry a valid PUC certificate after the expiry of the period of one year from the date of its first registration. However, the validity of four-wheeled BS-IV compliant vehicles is one year and for other vehicles, it is three months.

PUC certification has been made real-time and integrated with the vehicle registration database. This has improved the credibility of PUC certification by reducing human intervention and helps in identifying polluting vehicles in the city, officials said.

Owners without valid PUC to face action 

Rs 10,000fine Vehicles without PUC

Rs 17 lakh vehicles

Rs 13 lakh two-wheelers

Rs 3 lakh cars

Last year over 60 lakh certificates issued

Over 900 pollution checking centres in the national capital
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pollution papers Delhi transport department Delhi PUC certificates
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp