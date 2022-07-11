Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Urban gem

Manu Gour By

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder that was unveiled recently is a lesson in sustainability and design. This B-segment SUV marks Toyota’s entry into the mass market segment with its globally acclaimed self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle technology (SHEV).

Interiors

The crafted interiors display the legendary Toyota attention to detail and sense of quality that is now synonymous with this brand. The SHEV comes with a black and tan interior while the Neo Drive comes with an all-black interior. Tilt and telescopic steering, start/stop button, ambient lighting, reclining rear seats, and ample boot space not only make this a functional vehicle but a comfortable and upmarket drive around.

Design

Adding to the allure of the Hyryder are the design elements—17” alloys, sculpted bonnet and side panels, a honeycomb grille with headlights embedded in the bumper sitting neatly below the DRL, and turn signals. Sleek rear lights and a sporty rear side plate accentuate the rear. When you throw in the 7 monotone and 4 dual-tone options there are plenty of personalisation options for this vehicle. It pays to keep in mind that is vehicle is larger than 4m, so it has that extra sense of space, as well.

Features

This product is loaded with a whole host of comfort as well as safety features. The highlight convenience features are: panoramic sunroof, heads-up display, 360-degree camera, 9 inch infotainment system, wireless charging, and smart connect for mobile devices. This vehicle comes with Toyota’s i-Connect with a total of 55 features. This includes smartwatch connectivity, advanced voice control, remote vehicle ignition, remote A/C operation, and even stolen vehicle tracking.

Powertrain

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with two different engine options. The Self charging Strong Hybrid Electric option comes with a 1.5-litre engine and an e-drive transmission delivering an output of 68kW and torque of 122Nm paired to an electric motor output of 59kW and torque of 141Nm. The combined output is 85kW as reported by the company.

The second engine option is the Neo Drive. Loaded with a 1.5-litre K-series engine with Integrated Starter Generator, it delivers an output of 75kW and 135Nm torque. The Neo Drive option is paired with a 5 speed MT or a 6-seed AT and comes with a segment first AWD feature with terrain selection.

The SHEV variant boasts a potentially 40-50% lower fuel bill with the engine running almost 60% of the time on a pure EV mode with zero emissions. Remember, the SHEV is only available as a 2WD front-wheel drive. The Neo Drive is available in both a 2WD and an AWD option.

Safety

The safety features include 6 airbags, ABS, TPMS, cruise control, EBD, vehicle stability control, hill hold, hill descent control, and all-wheel disc brakes. All these features tick the right boxes and are sure to make the Hyryder a fun yet safe drive.

Expected price: Rs 15-19 lakh