Amarnath flash floods: Delhi CM announces Rs 10 lakh financial aid to kin

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of two Delhi residents killed in flash floods near the Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. He met the families of Virmati and her sister-in-law Prakashi, who died in the tragedy, and assured them of all possible help.

“We will give an assistance of Rs 10 lakh to each family. We will arrange for good education for their children. And will help them in whatever way we can,” he said. The chief minister said the families of the two women were not doing well financially and the government would stand with them during these troubled times.

“The rescue operation is still in progress, and if we come across more casualties, we will provide `10 lakh to each family. The Union government is conducting the relief work, and we will provide all support to them,” he said.

Virmati and Prakashi lived with their families in Madangir, Ambedkar Nagar. According to a statement issued by the government, Virmati initially had no plans to go on the yatra. She was a diabetic and was often ill, it said.

But they started for the yatra on July 2 in a private bus, and no one else from their families accompanied them Virmati has been survived by her husband and four children. Meanwhile, Prakashi is survived by one son and two daughters. Prakashi used to do housekeeping jobs to run the family expenses.