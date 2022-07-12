STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DCPCR takes suo-moto cognizance after video of man and child cooling off in pothole goes viral

Published: 12th July 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Picture of the boy who has been rescued and sent to a camp. (Photo | Express)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) took suo-moto cognizance after a video went viral where a man and a child were seen cooling off in a pothole. The incident was reported two days ago from Kotla Mubarak in Delhi. In the video, a man was seen pouring muddy water over a child with the help of a mug amid the hot weather.

The DCPCR said, “The commission has taken suo-moto cognizance of the video. The helpline response team managed to locate the child with the assistance of the person who shot the video and now the child is being assisted under the commission’s Children in Street Situation (CiSS) project for his well being.” The commission also counselled the child’s parents were on health and sanitation issues, as well as the importance of sending the child to a nearby Anganwadi on a regular basis.

“They have even assured weekly check-ups for the child’s well-being. To seek support for or report instances of child rights violations, call the DCPCR helpline at 9311551393,” the DCPCR stated. The incident also raised questions on the claims made by the governments about making Delhi pothole-free.

Last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directed the Public Works Department (PWD) officials to make the national capital roads pothole-free but when the directions could not be fulfilled, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who now holds the charge of PWD minister made a declaration that Delhi will be made pot-hole free within a month- by March 30.

While the government has been claiming to provide redesigned roads as per European standards, the promise of repairing all the roads and making the national capital pot-hole free in a span of one month has reportedly fallen flat with many of the roads still giving a rough ride to commuters.

