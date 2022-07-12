STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Ridge Management Board declines plea to dump civic waste into Bhatti mines

The pits came about during mining operations at Bhatti mines, spread over 2,166 acres.

Published: 12th July 2022 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

waste management waste bin solid waste

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Ridge Management Board (RMB) has declined a proposal of the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to dump inert civic waste in the abandoned Bhatti mines, which now are part of the Asola wildlife sanctuary, officials said on Monday.

The move comes close on the heels of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena issuing directions to prepare a plan to develop 14 abandoned mine pits into reservoirs to collect rain, flood and stormwater, recharge groundwater and turn the area into a world-class eco-tourism destination. 

The erstwhile SDMC had in 2020 moved a proposal to use four 30-metre-deep pits measuring 477 acres for dumping of inert waste as it had run out of space to store millions of tonnes of inert materials generated from biomining of legacy waste in landfills.

The pits came about during mining operations at Bhatti mines, spread over 2,166 acres. The mining stopped around 35 years ago, and the city government notified the mines as a wildlife sanctuary in 1991.
The pits have over the decades become an ecologically sensitive water recharge zone and a habitat for a variety of flora and fauna, including leopards.

 Ridge Management Board, a high-powered body mandated to protect the Delhi Ridge, considered the lungs of the capital, had set up a five-member panel in March last year to examine the proposal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Ridge Management Board RMB Civic waste
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp