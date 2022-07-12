STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Issue of using A4 sheets in court for filing purposes pending before e-committee: Delhi HC told

The Central government standing counsel Anil Soni said he was yet to receive comments from the department concerned.

Published: 12th July 2022 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court was informed on Tuesday by its administrative side that the issue of using both sides of A4 sheets for filing purposes was pending before the e-committee.

Legal size paper -- which are longer in length-- is normally used for filing purposes. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad granted six weeks time to the Centre and the high court's administrative side to file a report on the issue.

The bench said the decision taken by the high court on use of A4 size paper for filing purposes be also brought on record before the next date of hearing on September 9.

The high court was hearing a plea by the Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC), which claims to be a think tank registered under the Indian Trusts Act, contending that using both sides of A4 sheets would not only protect the environment, but also reduce the requirement for paper and take up less space for storage.

During the hearing, the bench enquired as to what was the problem in using A4 size sheets. The counsel for the high court's administrative side submitted that the matter is now before the e-committee for its approval and some breathing time be granted to it.

The Central government standing counsel Anil Soni said he was yet to receive comments from the department concerned.

The CASC, represented through advocate Virag Gupta, has said that by switching to A4 sheets the high court would save around 6.7 lakh sheets of paper which in turn would save around 80 trees and 67 lakh litres of water per month.

"If the usage of double-sided pages is expanded to Delhi District Courts, it would cause savings of 72.53 lakh pages, which in turn will save 870 trees and 7.25 crore litres of water in one month alone," the petition said.

"Moreover, the litigants face multiple issues in obtaining legal sized paper, which is not freely available as A4 paper. Thus, standardising paper size to A4 before the courts will be in furtherance to providing access to justice," it said.

The counsel had earlier said that the Supreme Court and various high courts in the country have resolved to use double-sided sheets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp