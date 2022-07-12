STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Plastic ban: Delhi Pollution Control Committee issues closure notice to 14 units

“Also, the electricity distributor in the area has been directed to cut off the supply of these 14 units so that they are not able to function,” said a senior DPCC official.

Published: 12th July 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Single Use Plastic

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ten days after the complete ban on Single-Use Plastic (SUP) came into effect, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Monday issued closure directions to 14 units in Narela and Bawana Industrial areas on the first day of the crackdown on those violating the ban, said officials. 

According to the officials, 14 units have been issued closure notices that were found manufacturing polythene bags less than 75 microns or plastic packaging material less than 50 microns in violation of Plastic Waste Management Rules. 

“Also, the electricity distributor in the area has been directed to cut off the supply of these 14 units so that they are not able to function,” said a senior DPCC official.  The city pollution watchdog has also imposed an Environmental Compensation Cess of a total of Rs 1.22 crores on the defaulting units. 

Besides DPCC, urban local bodies and the revenue department have been running a drive against units not complying with the ban.  As per a government data, on Monday, a total of 729 units were inspected by various agencies, of which 389 were found to be defaulting. A total of 119 challans were issued with a penalty of Rs 1, 23,65,000 levied on the violators. The agencies seized 16359.6 kg of plastic. 

“Between July 1 and July 9, a total of 4,303 units were inspected, of which 2,095 were found violating the norm. While 343 challans were issued, a penalty of Rs 1,36,75,500 was levied on violators. Of the total penalty imposed, 4,00,000 has been recovered so far,” the official said. 

The DPCC ahead of the ban said that it will seal units not complying with the ban in the week following it comes into effect. On June 30, Environment minister Gopal Rai said that the government will be lenient in the initially 10 days of the ban after which the department will start imposing penalties. 

The DPCC started its crackdown against those units still having SUP inventory and distributing the same on Monday. Besides industrial units, during its drive in the markets/commercial establishments the pollution-control panel inspected 58 units, out of which 26 units were found to be violating the ban.  
 “Environmental Compensation of Rs 1.3 lakhs was imposed against these 26 units,” the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Single-Use Plastic Plastic ban Delhi Pollution Control Committee
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp