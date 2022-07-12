STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
She needs to be heard: Delhi court issues summons to 'Kaali' director

Judge Abhishek Kumar ordered the Canada-based Madurai-bred filmmaker to appear before the court on August 6, maintaining that she needs to be heard before passing any order.

Published: 12th July 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

'Kaali' documentary director Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has issued summons to filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on a plea seeking injunction against her upcoming documentary Kaali for allegedly depicting Hindu goddess in an uncalled-for way. Judge Abhishek Kumar ordered the Canada-based Madurai-bred filmmaker to appear before the court on August 6, maintaining that she needs to be heard before passing any order.

“The undersigned (judge) is of the opinion that the defendant needs to be heard before passing any order against them. Therefore, issue summons of the suit and notice of the injunction,” the judge said. The suit seeking a permanent and mandatory injunction against the filmmaker alleged that the accused depicted the Hindu goddess in a very uncalled way in the poster and promo video of their upcoming documentary Kaali.

The plea has been filed by Advocate Raj Gaurav who has alleged that the filmmaker has depicted the Hindu goddess in a very uncalled way in the poster and promo video of her upcoming documentary Kaali. Gaurav stated that the poster of the film “depicts Hindu goddess Kali smoking a cigarette which not only hurts religious sentiments of the common Hindu but is also against basics of morality and decency”.

“Further, the poster of the film depicts Hindu goddess Kali smoking cigarette, which not only hurts the religious sentiments of common Hindu but is also against basics of morality and decency,” it claimed.
The plea added that the poster was tweeted by Manimekalai from her Twitter handle.

The plea, filed by Raj Gaurav, also sought an interim injunction to restrain Manimekalai temporarily from depicting goddesses in the way they have been depicted in the poster and video. Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in Canada had urged authorities to withdraw the “disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods” showcased at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto.

