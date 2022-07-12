Teachers allege graft against Sisodia’s OSD Praveen Chaudhary, writes to L-G for his transfer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Blaming Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s officer on special duty (OSD) Praveen Chaudhary, who is also a vice-principal of one of Delhi’s government schools, for being engaged in corruption activities, the Government School Teachers Association (GSTA) has written to the Lieutenant Governor urging to transfer him at the earliest.

The teachers’ fraternity has complained to the L-G about Chaudhary serving as the OSD to deputy CM for an extended period of time. “He has no work portfolio per se allotted to him at the deputy CM office therefore there is no administrative relevance to his holding the post of OSD there. He virtually substitutes as the deputy CM of Delhi in the education department owing to his prolonged posting as the OSD and maintains such an image accordingly,” read the letter to the L-G.

GSTA secretary Ajay Veer Yadav said that Praveen being a vice principal is required to teach 18 hours per week; however that is not the case since he enjoys the luxury of being the OSD to deputy CM. “Praveen has many complaints against himself from the SC/ST and minority communities alleging his derogatory and discriminatory comments and conduct. Under threat of Praveen’s political pull, no action is ever taken on such severe complaints against him and the inquiry officers merely dismiss the allegations,” GSTA further stated.

Going by the GSTA, Chaudhary has also allegedly earned himself the image of someone who accepts and expects gifts on demand from various schools, where he authoritatively does visits. However, none of the officials from the education authorities responded to the queries in relation to the complaint.