Teen shot dead for theft, police nabs security guard

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested the accused guard Rajendra (48), who allegedly shot dead a boy while he was trying to steal some material from a construction site. The charges were filed under section 304 of the Indian Penal code (causing death by negligence).

“The guard could have warned my son, but he chose to shoot him on the face,” said Geeta, the teen’s mother. The boy was shot dead on Sunday night. Geeta while holding his son’s portrait said, “He was the only bread earner of our family, now I cannot see him again.”

The deceased was identified as Ashish (18), who was a resident of the NSA colony, Vishvas Nagar. As per the information received by the police, Ashish along with his friend Kunal, went to Delhi- Meerut RRTS project at CBD ground with the intention to steal an iron rod.

When they were cutting the tin shade, the security guard at the site fired at Ashish. Police gathered all this information from Ashish’s friend Kunal, who is the witness in the case. Ashish was taken to Hedgewar Hospital, where he was declared dead. He was charged under section 27 in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 registered at Farshbazar Police Station this year.