Delhi Metro to roll out first e-auto service

Delhi Metro would soon roll out its first e-auto service in the national capital, with a batch of 50 such vehicles to be launched from Dwarka Sector-9 station.

Published: 13th July 2022 07:47 AM

Delhi metro (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro would soon roll out its first e-auto service in the national capital, with a batch of 50 such vehicles to be launched from Dwarka Sector-9 station. The move seeks to boost the last mile connectivity for commuters, officials said in a statement.

The decision has also been taken as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is finding running of its feeder buses “less viable” due to “under utilisation,” they said.   “The e-auto service would be launched soon, first for Dwarka sub-city. The first batch of 50 e-autos will be launched from Dwarka Sector-9 station, and a total of 136 such autos will serve the sub-city. 

“This is a step to boost last-mile connectivity for metro commuters,” DMRC chief Vikas Kumar said. In his first interaction with journalists after assuming charge as the DMRC chief at the Metro Bhawan in New Delhi, he also said that running DMRC feeder buses in inner areas is “less viable” due to the “under-utilisation” of these buses. And, the plan now is that DMRC feeders buses would be taken up by the Delhi government’s transport department for operations, officials said.

