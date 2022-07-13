Kanwar Yatra: 2,000 cops to deploy in east, northeast districts of Delhi

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In preparation for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, the Delhi Police has initiated arrangements for the devotees. The major challenge for the Delhi Police will be traffic management in the capital. The yatra will begin on 14 July after a gap of two years due to the pandemic.

The Delhi Police will deploy more than 2,000 traffic personnel at different routes in the East, Northeast and Shahdara districts. These all districts share their boundaries with Uttar Pradesh, hence the inflow of devotees in this area always remains high. Along with this, the paramilitary force will also be deployed in adequate numbers for controlling any unanticipated situation.

Over 50 cranes are also deployed on main stretches through which the yatra will be taken out. Personnel on motorcycles are also deployed on main roads for patrolling. For better communication, devotees can seek any information related to traffic from the Delhi Traffic Police Facebook and Twitter handles, or call at Whatsapp number: 8750871493; and helpline numbers: 1095/011-25844444.

The police in the North East district are maintaining vigil which witnessed a communal riot in 2020. The DCP northeast informed that anti-terror measures are being taken and there is no scope for troublemakers. “We’ve defined routes and traffic regulations. Besides, we’ve roped in locals and Bhaichara committee members. We’ve also urged the Kanwar organisers to appoint volunteers so that they can coordinate with the police to ensure these arrangements” said Sanjay Sain, DCP, North-East.

Prior to this, the Delhi Police also launched a portal, under the URL, kavad.delhipolice.gov.in, for the registration of pilgrims to make the upcoming Kanwar Yatra safer. The Delhi Police official informed that this database will make it easier to provide facilities and identify devotees in case of any untoward incident albeit registration is not mandatory.

As per accommodation arrangements goes, 338 Kanwariya camps have been sanctioned and are currently being erected in various areas in east Delhi.

