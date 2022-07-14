1st in India: Anand Vihar Rapid Rail station to be 1-level below ground   

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The upcoming Anand Vihar RRTS station of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will have the distinction of being the only RRTS station to be constructed only one level below the ground level. This unique station design will ensure seamless and easy movement of passengers from one mode of transport to another.

A typical underground commuter station of urban transport is being constructed two levels below the ground making it sufficiently deep. Anand Vihar RRTS station will be constructed only 8m deep, which will make the station not only an engineering marvel but a one of its kind.

In the preliminary detailed project report, the station was planned to be constructed 15 metres below the ground. However, in doing so, the existing foundation of Metro infrastructure was impeding the way of the construction of the RRTS corridor. Therefore, the Anand Vihar RRTS station was redesigned as an 8-metre-deep station and concourse level has been shifted to ground level.

After the redesigning, the station is now being constructed just below the basement of the existing metro station of Anand Vihar. This is a very complex task from the point of view of construction and civil engineering, but committed to passenger convenience, NCRTC is making it possible by using new technologies, strategic planning, and innovative methods.

This new design of the station will also be beneficial for the elderly, children, handicapped and those passengers who are travelling with luggage. They wouldn’t have to walk or climb much to catch the RRTS trains. Being close to existing transport infrastructure, the new commuter centric station design of Anand Vihar RRTS station will ensure that commuters don’t have to step out on roads and are able to seamlessly move from one mode of transport to another. Such a seamless integration will provide safe, comfortable and hassle-free travel experience to the commuters and will also cut down their travel time.

This station is being constructed by top-down method, i.e., the ground level will be constructed first and will move to the underground level. Four tunnels are being constructed for the corridor for to and fro movement on both the sides of the station with the help of (Sudarshan) Tunnel Boring Machine. The Anand Vihar RRTS station will be 297 metres long and 35 metres wide.

For passenger convenience, 3 lifts (1 to access the platform and 2 to connect to the metro), 5 escalators (3 to access the platform and 2 to connect to the metro), and 2 entry/exit gates will be provided at this station. One entrance will be towards Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg and the other will be towards Anand Vihar Railway Station.

